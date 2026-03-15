South Africa produced a strong all-round performance to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first match of the five-game T20I series at Bay Oval on Sunday (Mar 15). With this comfortable victory, South Africa went 1-0 up in the series. New Zealand, who batted first, were bowled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after an excellent bowling effort from the visitors. From New Zealand, all-rounder James Neesham was the top scorer with 26 runs from 21 balls, hitting two fours and one six. Captain Mitchell Santner scored 15 from 19 balls with two fours, while Cole McConchie made 15 from 11 balls. Bevon Jacobs added 10 runs from seven balls, including one six, but none of them could turn their starts into bigger scores.
South Africa’s bowlers dominated the innings, as nineteen-year-old debutant Nqobani Mokoena impressed with three wickets for 26 runs. Gerald Coetzee (2/14), Ottneil Baartman (2/22) and captain Keshav Maharaj (2/25) each took two wickets.
South Africa comfortably chased down the target of 92 in 16.4 overs, finishing with 20 balls to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen led the chase with an unbeaten 45 off 48 balls, including two fours and two sixes, while Dian Forrester contributed an unbeaten 16 off 25 balls.
For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner (1/8), Zakary Foulkes (1/8) and Kyle Jamieson (1/28) picked up one wicket each.
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South Africa will now look to carry this winning momentum into the upcoming matches of the series. The second T20I will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Mar 17.
With inputs from agencies