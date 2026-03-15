South Africa produced a strong all-round performance to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first match of the five-game T20I series at Bay Oval on Sunday (Mar 15). With this comfortable victory, South Africa went 1-0 up in the series. New Zealand, who batted first, were bowled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after an excellent bowling effort from the visitors. From New Zealand, all-rounder James Neesham was the top scorer with 26 runs from 21 balls, hitting two fours and one six. Captain Mitchell Santner scored 15 from 19 balls with two fours, while Cole McConchie made 15 from 11 balls. Bevon Jacobs added 10 runs from seven balls, including one six, but none of them could turn their starts into bigger scores.