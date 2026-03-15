/‘Bumrah is Usman Tariq of Fast Bowlers’: Pakistan selector’s bizarre comparison goes viral

Jasprit Bumrah is the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers. It’s not us saying this, but the former Pakistan speedster and PCB’s senior selection committee member, Aaqib Javed, who made this bizarre comparison while defending Tariq's under-par showing at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. While Bumrah finished with 14 wickets in Team India’s historic triumphant campaign, the joint-most alongside compatriot Varun Chakaravarthy, Usman Tariq picked up 10 in five innings, including one against India in the marquee Group A game.

Tariq was all over the headlines ahead of the first showpiece event of the year for all the right and wrong reasons. While his unique bowling action made him an x-factor and a bowler to look out for in those favourable conditions, several opposition players and even commentators urged the ICC to check on his action for a potential ‘throwing’. Having faced several allegations over his ‘suspected action’, Tariq has been cleared by the ICC previously.

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Defending Tariq’s shallow show at the World Cup, where he failed to make inroads with his ‘unusual’ bowling action, Javed brought Bumrah into the picture, comparing each other’s common traits.



“You look at this entire T20 World Cup—there is only one bowler, Bumrah, who is also now going for runs. Because he doesn’t have a normal action and has a different bowling action, he doesn’t allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow. I would say he is fast bowling’s Usman Tariq,” Javed said.



Meanwhile, unlike Tariq, Bumrah performed in crucial moments and matches for India in the tournament, delivering match-winning performances up until the final, where he made history by picking up 4/15 against New Zealand.



Even against England in the semifinal in Mumbai, Bumrah dismissed their captain Harry Brook on the first ball of his spell, similarly accounting for Kiwi youngster Rachin Ravindra in the finale.

