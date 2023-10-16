SA vs NED live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup South Africa vs Netherlands match on TV, mobile app

SA vs NED live streaming for free: South Africa will lock horns with the Netherlands in the 15th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday (Oct 17) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, India.

In their earlier matches of the tournament, South Africa has recorded two consecutive wins, while the Netherlands hasn't been able to open the win account as of now.

Here are all the details of live streaming of South Africa vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match:

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of the World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Netherlands match?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Netherlands match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: How to watch South Africa vs Netherlands match free live-stream?

The South Africa vs Netherlands match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: When is South Africa vs Netherlands match to be played?- Date

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played on Tuesday, October 17.

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: At what time South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played?- Time

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where will the South Africa vs Netherlands match be played?- Venue

The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

SA vs NED Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht