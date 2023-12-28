India were crushed to an embarrassing defeat in the first Test match against South Africa on Thursday (Dec 28) in Centurion as they lost by an innings and 32 runs. Having surrendered in the second innings India were bowled out for 131 as they trailed by 163 runs at the start of the second innings. While Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in second innings, it was Nandre Burger (33/4) and Kagiso Rabada (32/2) who turned out to be the nightmare for India to condemn them to the defeat. The defeat also means India’s wait for a series win on South African soil continues even if they win the second Test in Cape Town in January 2024.