SA vs IND, 1st Test: Proteas draw first blood in embarrassing defeat for India; win by an innings and 32 runs

Centurion, South AfricaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
SA vs IND, 1st Test: Proteas draw first blood in embarrassing defeat for India; crush dreams of series win

Having surrendered in the second innings India were bowled out for 131 as they trailed by 163 runs at the start of the second innings. While Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in second innings, it was Nandre Burger (33/4) and Kagiso Rabada (32/2) who turned out to be the nightmare for India to condemn them to the defeat. The defeat also means India’s wait for a series win on South African soil continues even if they win the second Test in Cape Town in January 2024.

