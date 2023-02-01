SA vs ENG live streaming: When & where to watch South Africa vs England 3rd ODI match live streaming/broadcast

SA vs ENG (South Africa vs England) live streaming: South Africa and England will face off in the 3rd ODI match on Wednesday, February 1. The venue of the match is the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The Proteas will try to pull off a series whitewash 3-0. South Africa has played solid cricket throughout the series and will continue to be the favourite on Wednesday. In the most recent game, the hosts defeated England by chasing down a huge 343-run target. Temba Bavuma, the captain, took the initiative in that game and scored an incredible century. Bavuma will be hoping that his squad doesn't let up in the last ODI. The loss in the second ODI, on the other hand, was extremely painful for the visitors. After scoring 342 runs, they dominated the game for a sizable portion of the game. But in the second innings, England's bowlers fell short and gave up too many runs. On Wednesday, Butler will be looking for a better performance from his bowlers.