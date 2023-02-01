SA vs ENG live streaming: When & where to watch South Africa vs England 3rd ODI match live streaming/broadcast
Story highlights
SA vs ENG live streaming: The third ODI match of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England will be played at 4:30 PM IST on Wednesday
SA vs ENG (South Africa vs England) live streaming: South Africa and England will face off in the 3rd ODI match on Wednesday, February 1. The venue of the match is the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The Proteas will try to pull off a series whitewash 3-0. South Africa has played solid cricket throughout the series and will continue to be the favourite on Wednesday. In the most recent game, the hosts defeated England by chasing down a huge 343-run target. Temba Bavuma, the captain, took the initiative in that game and scored an incredible century. Bavuma will be hoping that his squad doesn't let up in the last ODI. The loss in the second ODI, on the other hand, was extremely painful for the visitors. After scoring 342 runs, they dominated the game for a sizable portion of the game. But in the second innings, England's bowlers fell short and gave up too many runs. On Wednesday, Butler will be looking for a better performance from his bowlers.
SA vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch the 3rd ODI between South Africa and England?
South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG live streaming: Sony Sports Network has bagged the rights to live broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series in India. So, Sony Sports channels will live broadcast the ODI series in India. Also, the live stream of the matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.
In UK, England's tour of South Africa in 2023 will be live televised by Sky Sports Cricket. The matches will be streamed live on the Sky Go app. In South Africa, SuperSport network will broadcast the series live. Live streaming will be available via the SuperSport app.
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match playing XI
South Africa: (possible) 1) Janneman Malan/Reeza Hendricks, 2) Temba Bavuma (capt), 3) Rassie van der Dussen, 4) Aiden Markram, 5) Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6) David Miller, 7) Marco Jansen, 8) Wayne Parnell, 9) Sisanda Magala, 10) Keshav Maharaj, 11) Tabraiz Shamsi
England: (possible) 1) Jason Roy, 2) Phil Salt, 3) Dawid Malan, 4) Harry Brook, 5) Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6) Moeen Ali, 7) Sam Curran, 8) Chris Woakes, 9) David Willey, 10) Adil Rashid, 11) Jofra Archer
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match full squad
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
When will SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match start?
The SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match starts at 4:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 1.
Where will SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match be played?
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley.
Where will SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match be live-streamed?
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.