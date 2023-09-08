SA vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne mother's prediction comes true as son plays heroic knock in Bloemfontein ODI

Marnus Labuschagne wasn't named in the final XI for the 1st ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein. But following Cameron Green's injury, he came on as a concussion substitute - for the second time in his career and played a heroic knock to see his team through in a tense chase. Although Marnus starred with the bat, his mother, Alta Labuschagne's gut feeling that her son would play the first game caught everyone's attention.

While Australian selectors overlooked Labuschagne for the South Africa ODIs and in the provisional squad for the CWC, he joined the team, coming in as a cover for injured Steve Smith, who got ruled out at the last minute.

Even on the team sheet for the first One-Dayer, Marnus was listed 15th, behind Aaron Hardie and Tim David, but managed to get the game - something his mother, present at the venue, had a gut feeling about.

Speaking about how his mother told him that she somehow knew her son would play the first ODI against South Africa, Marnus said,

"She's an amazing woman," Labuschagne said of his mother's premonition.

"She stayed for the whole game. Even though I wasn't playing for the first three-and-a-half hours of the game. She had a feeling. She was adamant when I came here that I was going to play this game. And I told her, 'I've seen the team, Mum, I'm not in the team'. She just got a feeling, and, once again, she's right. It's hard to describe, to be honest," the Player of the Match continued.

During the chase of 223, when Australia got reduced to 113 for seven at one stage, it was Marnus and Ashton Agar who pulled the side out of trouble and helped them hunt the target and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Marnus hit an unbeaten 80 off 93 balls, including eight fours.

Considering his ODI numbers aren't up to the mark, Marnus revealed he was aware of the same and didn't get too disappointed over the CWC snub.

"I have been really disappointed with how I've played my one-day cricket, the last 10 to 12 games I felt like I haven't shown the intensity and the courage that I would have liked," Marnus said.

"I wasn't too shocked when I was dropped. I said that to the selectors, I said, 'I understand I haven't made runs'. But I did say that I still want to be that person for you batting in the middle order. And then you've just got to sit tight and wait for your opportunity. And when the opportunity comes, you've got to be ready," he added.