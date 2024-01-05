SA v IND: 'Two-Test series is waste of time' - Angry Ravi Shastri bashes scheduling

India completed a maiden Test win at the Newlands in Cape Town inside two days to level the two-match series 1-1. Beating South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest contested Test in history, India claimed the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. However, despite the result going in India’s favour, the scheduling irked the former coach, Ravi Shastri, who bashed it while doing commentary on day two.

Chasing 79 in the second session on day two, India lost three wickets but chased the target inside 12 overs. While doing Hindi commentary for Star, Shastri came down hard on the out-of-place two-match Test series, saying if, moving forward, any board invites India for just two Tests, the BCCI must reject it straightaway as it leads anyone nowhere.

With South Africa winning the first Test by an innings and 32 runs and India claiming a win in the next, the series ended in a draw. Instead, had it been a three-match series, both teams would have had a chance to go for the series win.

“After watching this Test series, the Indian cricket establishment should make sure to never play just two Tests,” Shastri said.

“If some country invites you for a two-Test series, say, ‘We won’t go’. Two-Test match series are a waste of time. It’s neither here nor there. The focus should be on either playing T20Is and Test matches or ODIs and Test matches. They could have easily played 3 T20Is and 3 Tests [on this tour],” he added.

No pre-tour practice hurt India this time

With India opting to send an A-Team for the shadow unofficial two-match series instead of playing a warm-up game, Shastri noted that all concerned parties should be on the same page on providing the best players and pitches for the practice matches so that the visiting team can get good practice.

“It should be a conversation between boards: ‘If we are coming for three Tests, we need a four-day game, but against a strong team,'” Shastri said. “And this request can be made. When both boards are fixing the itinerary [for a series], they can discuss this.

“This should be reciprocal – ‘When you come touring, we’ll give you a strong team for a four-day game. Be it a Board President’s XI, or whatever, we’ll give you a talented, young team. Similarly, when we tour and ask for a game, we should get good players for that game.’