MPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s blistering half-century guides Pune to easy win

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a stupendous campaign in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The 26-year-old carried forward his stellar form in the opening encounter of the Maharashtra Premier League. Gaikwad, who is plying his trade for his home side Pune, pulled off a stunning knock against Kolhapur at Maharashtra's Gahunje yesterday. Chasing a total of 144, Gaikwad came up with a blistering innings of 64 off 27 balls. The Pune skipper’s match-winning knock comprised five sixes and as many boundaries. His phenomenal performance helped Pune in scoring the winning runs in 14.1 overs and with eight wickets in hand.

A footage of Gaikwad's power-packed batting now seems to have gone viral on Twitter.



Also, the number of 6️⃣s he hit tonight!

Earlier in the game, Piyush Salve and Sachin Bhosale picked up three wickets each to restrict Kolhapur to an achievable total of 144. Pune batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pavan Shah made the run chase look quite easy. While Gaikwad scored 64 runs, Shah contributed significantly with a vital knock of 48-ball 57. Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2023 After capping off his IPL 2023 campaign on an astonishing note, Pune would have wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to come out with all guns blazing and Maharashtra batter did not disappoint in the opening fixture. Earlier this year, he emerged as the second highest run-scorer of the Chennai Super Kings. His terrific performance with the bat played a key role in guiding MS Dhoni's men to their fifth IPL title.