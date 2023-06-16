MPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s blistering half-century guides Pune to easy win
Ruturaj Gaikwad's match-winning knock comprised five sixes and as many boundaries. His phenomenal performance helped Pune in scoring the winning runs in 14.1 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad had a stupendous campaign in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The 26-year-old carried forward his stellar form in the opening encounter of the Maharashtra Premier League. Gaikwad, who is plying his trade for his home side Pune, pulled off a stunning knock against Kolhapur at Maharashtra's Gahunje yesterday. Chasing a total of 144, Gaikwad came up with a blistering innings of 64 off 27 balls. The Pune skipper’s match-winning knock comprised five sixes and as many boundaries. His phenomenal performance helped Pune in scoring the winning runs in 14.1 overs and with eight wickets in hand.
A footage of Gaikwad’s power-packed batting now seems to have gone viral on Twitter. The official account of Fancode dropped the clip with five star emojis and the words "Our rating for Ruturaj Gaikwad and the number of sixes he hit tonight."
Earlier in the game, Piyush Salve and Sachin Bhosale picked up three wickets each to restrict Kolhapur to an achievable total of 144. Pune batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pavan Shah made the run chase look quite easy. While Gaikwad scored 64 runs, Shah contributed significantly with a vital knock of 48-ball 57.
Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2023
After capping off his IPL 2023 campaign on an astonishing note, Pune would have wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to come out with all guns blazing and Maharashtra batter did not disappoint in the opening fixture. Earlier this year, he emerged as the second highest run-scorer of the Chennai Super Kings. His terrific performance with the bat played a key role in guiding MS Dhoni's men to their fifth IPL title.
In 16 matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14 this season. His strike rate was an impressive 147.50 in the IPL. Moreover, Gaikwad slammed four half centuries in the tournament.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's international career
In international cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad made his debut against Sri Lanka in July 2021 during a T20I match. He has so far represented India in nine T20Is and one ODI match. Gaikwad’s solitary ODI match took place against South Africa in October 2022. He was a part of Team India’s reserves for the World Test Championship Final (WTC) against Australia. But Gaikwad had to give it a miss due to his marriage. He has been included in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to start from June 28 in Bengaluru.