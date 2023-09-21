Rugby World Cup: Owen Farrell to captain England against Chile upon return from ban

Fly-half Owen Farrell will captain England against Chile on his return from a ban for this weekend's Rugby World Cup pool game, the Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

Farrell, 31, who has been banned since last month's warm-up victory over Wales, is one of 12 changes head coach Steve Borthwick has made for Saturday's game in Lille as England seek a third Pool D win in a row.

Saracens playmaker Farrell replaces the in-form George Ford for unbeaten England with Marcus Smith starting at full-back.

"One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see," Borthwick said in a statement.

"It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.

"Having watched our next opponent closely, we know that we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile team.

"As we head to the next round, it is only right that I once again pay tribute to our excellent supporters who I know will be right behind us in Lille this weekend," the former England skipper added.

It will be the first time in his career that Harlequins' Smith, 24, has started at full-back for either club or country.

Elliot Daly moves to centre from the No. 15 shirt, Lewis Ludlam is now at No. 8 and tight-head prop Kyle Sinckler are the three players to keep their spot.

Ford is named on the bench along with four fellow starters -- prop Joe Marler, lock Ollie Chessum, back-rower Ben Earl and centre Joe Marchant -- from last Sunday's victory over Japan.

England end their group campaign by facing Samoa in Lille on October 7.

England (15-1)

Marcus Smith; Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Owen Farrell (capt), Danny Care; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam; George Martin, David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler, Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant

Head coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE