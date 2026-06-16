/Ruben Amorim appointed as new AC Milan manager in bid to restore Champions League status

Ruben Amorim will spearhead AC Milan's effort to return to the UEFA Champions League after officially taking charge of the seven-time European champions on Monday (June 15). According to Italian media reports, the Portuguese coach has signed a two-year contract worth a net annual salary of 3.5 million euros ($4.06 million). His appointment comes as Milan seek to revive their fortunes after a disappointing campaign. "There are ambitions that stay with you throughout your career, and coaching AC Milan has always been one of mine," Amorim said.

“I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world.” The 41-year-old returns to management six months after being dismissed by Manchester United, despite having 18 months remaining on his contract. His departure reportedly cost the Premier League club £16.7 million ($22.4 million). Amorim earned widespread praise during his time at Sporting Lisbon, where he emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.

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However, he struggled to achieve similar success at Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick later guiding United into next season’s Champions League. At Milan, Amorim's primary objective will be securing a top-four finish in Serie A after the club narrowly missed qualification for Europe’s premier competition.

The Rossoneri’s hopes were dashed on the final day of the season when they suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari. The result left Milan in fifth place, behind both Roma and ambitious newcomers Como, who claimed the final Champions League spots. The disappointing finish triggered significant changes at the club.