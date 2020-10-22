RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium with both the teams fighting for a place in the playoffs spot. While RR are fifth in the points table with eight points whereas SRH are seventh with six points.

RR can go to fourth place with a win against SRH but that would mean almost an end to Hyderabad’s campaign in IPL 2020.

Talking about head-to-head statistics between RR and SRH, both the teams have won six matches each in 12 games. But in the last three encounters, RR have come victorious twice.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 22).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at WION.

