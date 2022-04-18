RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 match prediction: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash?

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will both be looking to get back to winning ways as they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth in the IPL points table with three wins in five matches with an impressive net run rate of 0.389 while KKR are sixth with the same number of points from six games and a net run rate of 0.223.

KKR made a number of changes to their side in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with Aaron Finch joining the side after completing his commitments with the Australia cricket team. KKR also included Sheldon Jackson and Aman Khan in place of Sam Billings and the injured Rasikh Salam.

However, it was a disappointing outing for them as they were completely outplayed by SRH as the duo of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram guided their side to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

On the other hand, RR were also forced to face Gujarat Titans without Trent Boult and a great batting display from Hardik Pandya along with a disciplined bowling performance from debutant Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson handed them their second defeat of the IPL season.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 prediction:

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into the encounter on the back of defeats but considering the overall form in the competition, RR will hold a slight advantage over KKR. The KKR batting has not fired properly till now and an over-reliance on the overseas finishers may prove to be their downfall once again as they will be up against one of the best bowling line ups in RR. The bowling of KKR has also taken a beating in the last few matches and has added to their concerns.