RR vs DC playing XI: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match date, time, venue & live-streaming details

RR vs DC playing XI: RR began this season with a bang, by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by a whopping 72 runs. However, they were quickly put in place by a ravaging PBKS in their next match. RR is desperate to get their winning momentum back and will look forward to defeating Delhi Capitals in the Saturday match. The venue of the match is Barsapara Cricket Stadium, a batting-friendly pitch. First of all, let’s have a look at the predicted playing XI of both teams.

RR vs DC playing XI (Predicted)

RR playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal



DC playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Changes in playing XI

RR: Sandeep Sharma might take over for KM Asif, who struggled against the Kings.

DC: Expect Rovman Powell to replace Rilee Rossouw, who is having some bat-related issues, in the lineup.

RR vs DC live-streaming details

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free. On the other hand, the match will be broadcast live on TV by the Star Sports network.

Who will win the RR vs DC match?

In contrast to the Capitals, who have yet to win a game in the competition, the Royals won their opening match and lost a close contest in their last match. On Saturday, expect a fierce battle between the two teams as they compete for victory.

On paper, Rajasthan Royals appear to be a good team, and predictions are that they will prevail.

When will RR vs DC match be played?

RR vs DC match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

What time will RR vs DC match start?

RR vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will RR vs DC match be played?

RR vs DC match will be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Where will RR vs DC match be live-streamed?