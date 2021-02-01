Royal Rumble 2021: Edge scripts history, Bianca Belair set to headline WrestleMania 27

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 sprung a few surprises as the Pay-Per-View event enthralled the fans with some high-octane action on and off the ring. While Bianca Belaire booked her spot in WrestleMania 37, Edge scripted history to win the Men's Royal Rumble despite being the first entrant in the match. Whereas Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his title in what was a nail-biting Last Man Standing match.

With Royal Rumble 2021 now done and dusted and focus shifting to the much-awaited WrestleMania 37, let us take a look at the list of winners in the recently concluded Royal Rumble 2021.

Women's Royal Rumble: Bianca Belair, who entered the Royal Rumble at the third spot, made four eliminations with Rhea Ripley being the final victim. Belair can now challenge either of Sasha Banks or Asuka at Wrestlemania 37, scheduled to be held in April.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens: The match was arguably the best of the night with both the WWE superstars taking extreme punishments and going to the limit to win the match. While Owens came close to winning the championship after a long wait of four years, Reigns attacked the referee before three counts could be completed. Reigns ended the match with a submission move on Owens.

Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre: Another much-awaited match came to its conclusion as McIntyre retained his championship belt despite taking multiple hits including Goldberg's trademark spears and jackhammer. However, McIntyre finished the match with a Claymore Kick to continue his dominating run.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax: The team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to regain the women's tag team titles.

Sasha Banks vs Carmella: Sasha Banks retained her Smackdown Women Championship with a victory over Carmella.

Men's Royal Rumble: Entering the match at the first spot, Edge won the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career. With only Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Christian and Edge remaining in the ring, the latter took the chances as he waited for Rollins to eliminate Christian before pouncing on the chance to throw Rollins out of the ring and win the event.