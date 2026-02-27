/Ronaldo no longer only a player but a football club owner in Spain

Portugese star Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer only a footballer but a football club owner as well. Ronaldo, in a statement through his compnay CR7 Sports Investments, has announced the acquisition of second division Spanish football club. Ronaldo now owns 25 per cent ownership in Almeria which is owned by Saudi group SMC. The club, which last played in La Liga in 2024, are currently third in second division league Segunda. Notably, teams ending in top two in Segunda get promoted the La Liga the coming season.

Ronaldo becomes a football club owner

The statement from Ronaldo's company on the deal read: "This strategic investment in UD Almería reflects Ronaldo’s long-term commitment to professional football ownership. It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club’s next phase of growth."

Almería’s president, Mohamed al-Khereiji, also spoke about the deal and suggested Ronaldo's role with the club in the future: "He is considered the best on the pitch. He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building."

Ronaldo in La Liga

The ace footballer, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League, spent nine years with La Liga giants Real Madrid - winning two league trophies and four Champions League titles. His best season with Real Madrid came in 2014-15 when he scored 48 goals in 35 matches. He had joined La Liga after spending six seasons at Manchester United in English Premier League and moved to Juventus in Serie A after Spanish stint.