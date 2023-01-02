Romelu Lukaku keen on extending his stay at Inter Milan, says he's happy here

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku aims to extend his stay at Inter Milan and is hopeful of convincing Chelsea for the same. Following Belgium’s premature exit from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lukaku will be back in action for the Italian club after missing major chunk of the season earlier due to hamstring and thigh injuries.

In a bid to complete a permanent move from Chelsea to Intern, where he is currently on a loan, Lukaku says he will do whatever is necessary to make this deal happen. The 29-year-old was bought by Chelsea for 97.5 million pounds from Inter in 2021.

Speaking to Sky Italy, the Inter Milan striker said, "Everyone knows what I want. Right now, I have to do whatever is necessary with the team to make Inter win and then we can talk to Chelsea.”

Revealing that his son is also studying and playing in the Inter academy right now, Lukaku said his aim has always been to keep growing and that he wants to do it over here.

"The idea is to finish (my career) with (boyhood club) Anderlecht. I'm (nearly) 30 years old, my son started school here and plays in the Inter academy. I'm fine, Inter always has ambition to keep growing.

"I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work to the maximum and then at the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution," Lukaku said.

As Lukaku entered the World Cup underprepared after missing a lot of games due to injuries, he couldn’t leave an impact for his team – that got knocked out in the group stage itself, finishing third after Morocco and Croatia.

Following the exit, he got consoled by Belgium’s assistant coach and former World Cup winner Thierry Henry – whom he thinks rightly deserves to be Belgium’s next head coach.

"For me Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts, I say it openly: he will be the next coach," Lukaku said.