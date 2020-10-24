Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek to quarantine after contact with COVID-19

Polish ace and Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek on Saturday said that she will be in quarantine after she met Poland's President Andrzej Duda who later on tested positive for coronavirus.

"Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the month, Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first-ever Grand Slam singles titles after defeating American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women to win French Open since 1992.

19-year-old shot fame after winning her maiden grand slam. She gained national hero status for doing so, Swiatek met with Duda on Friday, when she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for her achievements in sports and promotion of the country internationally.

Polish officials said on Saturday that Duda had tested positive for coronavirus and was subject to quarantine but was feeling well. The country is grappling with a surge in the epidemic.

