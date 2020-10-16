'It’s pretty crazy here', Iga Swiatek on her brand new celebrity status

French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title, said that she is trying to adjust to her brand new celebrity status. On Saturday, the 19-year-old defeated American ace Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to become the youngest Roland Garros winner since Monica Seles in 1992.

While talking to BBC back in Poland, she said, "It’s pretty crazy here."

"I feel like my life changed completely and I’m trying to get used to that. I left a different Poland that I came back to, because right now I’m kind of popular here."

Swiatek described the turn of events in her life after winning the prestigious Roland Garros and said that she can always call on Japan’s three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for support.

"I’m doing pretty well, but if I’m going to have any problems, then Naomi texted me that I can always ask her for advice or for support," she added.

"We had a quick chat on social media right after the final. I feel like I am supported, so it is great."

Swiatek was the first Polish woman to reach the Roland Garros final in 81 years.

"Basically I was in shock for the next three days," Swiatek said, adding that she would love to have some influence on the growth of the sport in her country. "I couldn’t tell you my emotions, because even I don’t understand them.

"I always wanted to win all four Grand Slams and to have an Olympic medal, and I always thought of it as a dream. But right now, when I actually won French Open, it stopped like being so distant for me."