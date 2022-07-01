Rohit to lead India in white-ball series vs England, Kohli, Bumrah & other regulars to join after 1st T20I

Meanwhile, India will square off against England in the fifth and final Test from July 1 onwards at Edgbaston. The rescheduled match is a part of last year`s five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India led the series 2-1.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in both series. Virat Kohli also makes his return to the side after the 1st T20I. India and England will lock horns with each other in three T20Is starting from July 7 onwards. Both the teams will play three ODIs starting from July 12.

ALSO READ | Start of a new era! Jos Buttler replaces Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain

India`s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India`s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India`s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

