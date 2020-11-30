Rohit Sharma situation could have been dealt better by BCCI: Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman

The entire incident surrounding Rohit Sharma and his fitness could have been handled better and pretty easily, feels former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir. There has been a bit of outrage from fans on social media after the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled Rohit’s situation during IPL 2020, which might even force him to sit out of the entire Australian tour due to hamstring injury.

While Rohit is nearing his 100 per cent fitness, the strict quarantine rules in Australia could see Rohit unable to make it to the Indian squad in time for the third Test. The next assessment of Rohit’s fitness is set to be done on December 11 in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, India after which the board will take the call on his status for the last two Test of the series.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has requested Cricket Australia to allow Rohit to train during the 14-day quarantine phase. Both the cricket board would require a clearance from the Australian government.

Rohit went on to play the last three matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Mumbai Indians despite not being at his 100 per cent fitness. However, the BCCI didn’t clear the scene as to why the Indian opener played despite not being fit. Even skipper Virat Kohli had questioned Rohit’s absence by saying they thought he would in flight to Australia.

“The Rohit Sharma situation could’ve been handled pretty easily since there wasn’t any need for too many people to get involved. Only the head physio, head coach and chairman of selectors were to be involved in the injury case. Had there been clear communication with the 3, it would’ve been enough. Of course, Virat Kohli was to get updated at every step through Ravi Shastri,” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman, too, believes that the BCCI could’ve handled the Rohit Sharma travel situation better given the series is being held amid a pandemic and strict quarantine protocols are in place.

“Rohit Sharma is a very valuable player in Test matches. So I would’ve kept him in the chain, subject to fitness, would’ve definitely kept him in the picture. Secondly, you could’ve sent him with the team after that, keeping the quarantine rules in mind. Because there is a 14-day quarantine, in the soft quarantine since you have been in the bubble in UAE. Then you move to another bubble [in Australia]. In soft quarantine, you can practice, train with teammates, hit the gym.

But when you’re taking a commercial flight to Australia, you won’t be allowed to go out of your room and mingle and come in contact with people. So, I believe, the BCCI should’ve thought of this in hindsight,” Laxman said on the show.

Meanwhile, Australia bagged the series 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs in Sydney and will look to clean-sweep the series when they take on India at Canberra on Wednesday.

