ICC doesn't have authority to influence India vs Pakistan bilateral ties: Greg Barclay

The newly-appointed president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Greg Barclay has promised to do his best to help India and Pakistan get on the same page when it comes to cricketing matters. However, Barclay remained realistic about the India-Pakistan cricket relation as he admitted that there are geopolitical issues at play.

After serving New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as the representative on board of the ICC, Barclay has taken over as chairman of the governing body. After closely witnessing differences between BCCI and PCB, he is willing to help the two boards get back in a healthy relationship in cricket matters.

"I would love nothing more than for India and Pakistan to be able to continue cricketing relations as they were previously. I am also enough of a realist to understand that there are geopolitical issues at play here. I think all we can do at the ICC is to continue to help and support in any way that we can to bring about outcomes that would see India and Pakistan in a position where they can play cricket regularly against each other and in their home territories.

"Beyond that, I do not think I have the mandate or ability to influence the outcomes more than that. That is really being done at a level way beyond where we would be operating," he explained.

"Rest assured that from the cricketing point of view, we would love to get those countries back together again on a regular basis. The ICC will do whatever it can to help facilitate and support an outcome that might see that happen," he said.

The Indian government has time and time again cleared their stance that action that hurt the interest of the country must stop before from Pakistani side before India resumes bilateral cricket with the neighbouring country. This has resulted in India and Pakistan facing each other in only ICC or ACC events.

(With ANI inputs)

