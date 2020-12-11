Rohit Sharma passes fitness test at NCA and will travel to Australia

India's prolific batsman Rohit Sharma has passed his fitness test by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday and will now be travelling to Australia on December 13. Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury while playing IPL in the UAE.

Rohit arrived at the NCA on November 19 after he decided to go to India instead of travelling to rest of squad who left for Australia after his father was tested positive for COVID-19.

The BCCI had sent a release addressing the questions rising over Rohit's absence from the ongoing tour Australia, revealing that the batsman had returned home to accompany his ailing father.

“Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement after skipper Virat Kohli questioned his absence.

Rohit Sharma was added into Test squad after Kohli was granted paternity leave due to which the skipper will miss out on remaining three Tests.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Rohit will board a charter flight from Mumbai to Dubai from where he will fly to Sydne on December 13. However, he would not be available for the first match of the series starting December 17 in Adelaide. The 14-day quarantine rule might force Rohit to miss a couple of Tests out there.