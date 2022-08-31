Rohit Sharma makes T20I history, becomes the first player to reach 3500 runs

With his latest outing against Asia Cup rivals Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium, Rohit Sharma reached an extremely impressive milestone, effectively becoming the only player to boast of a unique record.

Although Sharma's performance against Hong Kong was nothing to write home about, it was just enough to earn him the mantle of the first player to reach 3500 runs in the shortest format of the game. His total haul of runs in the T20I format stands at a whopping 3,520.

ALSO READ: ICC panel level fines on India and Pakistan for slow over-rate in Asia Cup encounter

He recorded the feat in the fourth ball that he faced against Hong Kong with a simple single. However, he failed to build on his impressive tally of runs as he could only manage to accumulate 21 runs off of 13 balls. During his short-lived stint on the pitch against Hong Kong, Sharma managed to put on a pair of fours and a six on the scoreboard.

However, it is interesting to note that Sharma, who happens to be the highest run-getter in the format, is only the first male player to record the impressive feat considering how New Zealand's Suzie Bates beat him to the pie as she currently has an uber-impressive run tally of 3531.

ALSO READ: Former pacer Ashish Nehra opines on Hardik Pandya, explains reason behind Team India star's success

Regardless, Sharma remains in elite company as he is one of the few players who have scored over 3,000 runs in T20I, including Paul Stirling with 3,011 runs, Virat Kohli with 3,343 runs and Martin Guptill with an extremely close 3,497 runs.

In addition to being the highest run-getter, Sharma also has the highest number of fifty-plus scores in the T20I format, having crossed half centuries a whopping 31 times. Furthermore, Sharma has four centuries to his name in the same format.