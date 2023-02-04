Rohit Sharma is technically better than Virat Kohli: Pakistan pacer makes BIG claim

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the batting superstars of India. Being in the twilight of their respective careers, Kohli and Rohit have entertained Indian cricket fans over the years and are aiming to bring glory to the country in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle and this year's ODI World Cup on home soil.

Over the years, comparisons have always taken place between Rohit and Kohli. While it is a never-ending debate, one that will not have a clear winner, Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan joined the bandwagon and picked his choice between the two superstars. Sohail feels 'Rohit is technically better than Kohli'.

Speaking on a show, Sohail said, "Virat Kohli is a great batter, but Rohit Sharma is even better than Kohli. Rohit is technically better, he plays late and has a lot of time. Rohit ruled world cricket for 10-12 years."

"Virat Kohli is a great batter, but Rohit Sharma is even better than Kohli. Rohit is technically better, he plays late and has a lot of time. Rohit ruled world cricket for 10-12 years," Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 2, 2023 ×

Sohail also opened up on his heated exchange with Kohli when India and Pakistan squared off in the 2015 ODI World Cup (eventually won by India). Sohail recalled the whole episode on the Nadir Ali Podcast. He revealed what Kohli told him when he came out to bat. "Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much)." To this, Sohail said, "I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between, I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That's how I said it."