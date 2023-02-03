Not Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli may play 2024 T20 World Cup, predicts former Indian opener

Ever since India lost the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, versus eventual winners England, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not featured in India's T20I squad. While nothing official has been announced regarding Rohit and Kohli's T20I future, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer recently shared a bold prediction with regard to the two stalwarts of Indian cricket.

Jaffer believes that the 34-year-old Kohli might still have a chance to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but insisted that doors for a comeback are more or less closed for Rohit.Speaking after India's recent T20I series win over New Zealand, in Ahmedabad, Jaffer said during an interaction on Pakistan cricket coach Basit Ali's official Youtube channel, “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested seeing the bigger picture, with the Tests against Australia coming up. India can qualify for the WTC final. And rightly so." "(However) Looking at the future, this game is for youngsters. I actually don't see Rohit Sharma playing in the next T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli may play, but Rohit Sharma definitely won't play the next edition. He's already 35. So, looking at the bigger picture, it's important that they are mentally fresh for the Australia series," Jaffer further added.

With no Kohli and Rohit in India's T20I setup, India have been led by Hardik Pandya in the shortest format following the 2022 T20 WC in Australia. Under Hardik, India have defeated New Zealand (home and away) and Sri Lanka (home).While he has not been named as the official T20I captain, Hardik is being touted to take over from Rohit and an official announcement can be made later this year.