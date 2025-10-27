/Rohini Kalam, India’s Jiu-Jitsu player, found dead at home in Madhya Pradesh; suicide suspected

In a shocking development coming out of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, Rohini Kalam, who played for India at the international level in Jiu-Jitsu sport, was found dead at her home, the police officials said on Sunday (Oct 26). Per the latest reports, no one from her family was around when the suspected suicide took place. Rohini’s sister, Roshni, later found her hanging. Her father, a retired Bank Note Press employee, and her mother and sister were all away from the scene when she allegedly took this extreme step to take her life. Although a preliminary investigation suggests a suicide case, the police did not find any note.

What caused her death?

A NDTV report suggests that Rohini was under tremendous stress for the past few days leading up to the day when she allegedly ended her life, per her sister’s social media handles; however, the probe into the death is continuing. Her sister also blamed the school and the school's principal for troubling Rohini.

“She was worried about her job. The faculty at her school were troubling her. Her school's principal was troubling her. I could sense it from the way she was speaking on her phone,” Roshni, Rohini's sister, was quoted as saying by NDTV.



Her sister informed that Rohini worked in MP's Ashta, and visited home on Saturday for a visit. While detailing more about her sister's usual routine, Roshini said that Rohini's Sunday morning began with her tea and breakfast, followed by a phone call, after which she went to her room and locked the door. As she and their mother were out to a temple visit and her father was also away from home, Rohini allegedly hanged herself.



Rohini's father also talked about Rohini’s dream of becoming an IPS officer and pursuing the Vikram Award for a couple of years. Her father admitted that Rohini faced tremendous pressure at work and was also resisting marriage proposals.

