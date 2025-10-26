/IND-W vs BAN-W: Big blow to India as star batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury before semis

India faced a major blow in their ongoing ODI World Cup 2025 campaign as star opener Pratika Rawal suffered a freak injury during the final league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 26). The incident took place on the last ball of the 21st over when Sharmin Akter hit the ball towards the midwicket. Rawal ran in to stop the boundary and tried to slide near the ropes, but her right foot got stuck on the turf, causing her ankle to twist. She immediately fell to the ground in pain, leaving teammates and officials concerned.

The physio quickly attended to her and Rawal was soon taken off the field. It is believed that the wet outfield may have caused the incident. Later, the BCCI released an update on her injury.

“#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," BCCI’s post read.

The 25-year-old has been an important performer for India in this tournament and currently the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 308 runs, just behind Smriti Mandhana who tops the list with 365 runs.

Her solid performances at the top have been crucial in India’s journey to the semifinals. As the knockout stage approaches, India will be hoping for Rawal’s quick recovery.

IND-W vs BAN-W, WWC 25

The final league-stage match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh was called off due to heavy rain. As a result, both teams shared one point each. India were 57/0 after 8.4 overs, with Smriti Mandhana and Amanjot Kaur at the crease when the rain returned.