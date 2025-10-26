/WATCH - Sophie Devine receives emotional guard of honour from England, New Zealand players in ODI farewell

Following England’s dominating win over New Zealand in their Women’s World Cup 2025 league-stage match in Visakhapatnam, both teams formed a guard of honour to celebrate Sophie Devine’s remarkable ODI career, which has now come to an end. The 36-year-old played her 159th and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, where she scored 23 runs off 35 balls and took one wicket. Devine had earlier announced that this World Cup would be her last ODI tournament, closing a career that spanned almost two decades.

Watch the video below -

Since making her debut against Australia in 2006, she has scored over 4,000 runs with nine centuries and 18 fifties. With the ball, she has taken 111 wickets and her best bowling performance came in 2018 against the West Indies, where she picked up three for 24.

Furthermore, Devine is the only New Zealand player, and third overall, to achieve the double of 4,000+ runs and 100+ wickets in women’s ODIs. She also led New Zealand to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in the UAE.

In a heartfelt gesture, the England team presented Devine with a special jersey as a token of respect. Devine also thanked England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards for their warm tribute.

Speaking after the match, Devine said, “Not to make it about myself but we wanted to go out on a high, but that didn’t happen today. Credit to England. I actually didn’t cry as much as I thought I would”.