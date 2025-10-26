/Women's World Cup 2025: India, Bangladesh end league stage campaign with abandoned match

The final league-stage match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh was called off on Sunday (Oct 26) in Navi Mumbai due to heavy rain. As a result, both teams shared one point each. India were 57/0 after 8.4 overs, with Smriti Mandhana and Amanjot Kaur at the crease when the rain returned. According to the DLS method, India’s revised target was set at 126 runs from 27 overs. Earlier, Radha Yadav made a strong comeback to the national side, taking three important wickets and pulling off a brilliant run-out as India restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in a rain-shortened 27-over match.