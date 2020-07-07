Roger Federer targets Olympic gold in 2021, reveals special relation with Tokyo

Swiss maestro Roger Federer has set his eyes on the 2021 season including the postponed Tokyo Olympics as he continues to recover from two knee surgeries. The world-record holder on Monday said that he is not yet at his top-level tennis but he is on his way to reach his peak again.

“I feel much better again,” Federer said when taking questions from fans online. “I’m not at the level where I can play (tennis) fully yet.”

Federer has a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but has never bagged an Olympic gold medal in singles.

"My goal is to play Tokyo 2021. It's a wonderful city. I met my wife in my first Olympics in 2000. It's a special event for me,” said Federer, speaking at the launch of his sneaker with On called ‘The Roger’.

“The goal is really that I’m ready for next year,” Federer said.

The Olympic final is slated for August 1, 2020 start, one week before the Swiss ace turns 40. Federer has won a doubles gold with Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Federer, last month, had revealed had “an additional quick arthroscopic procedure” on his right knee some week earlier. The setback in rehab from the knee surgery in February didn’t cost Federer any tournament as the sport was shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. But it is set to get back to life next month.

Federer further recalled his iconic win in 2001 over Pete Sampras while calling him as the most significant match that has helped him define his career.

“I felt like if I can beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon I can beat anyone anywhere,” Federer said in response to a fan’s question.