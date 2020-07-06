Roger Federer 'missing' Wimbledon but aiming to be back in 2021

Roger Federer on Monday said that he is “missing” Wimbledon after the iconic Grand Slam was cancelled. However, the Swiss maestro hopes to play the tournament in the year 2021. The 38-year-old had earlier announced that the will not take to the court until next year after undergoing two knee surgeries this year.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to COVID-19 pandemic and this week was supposed to be the second week of the grass-court Grand Slam, where Federer has lifted a record eight men’s singles titles.

Federer said that he is preparing for a 20-week physical preparation block this year as he wishes to play Wimbledon next year.

"Personally, it has been very pleasant to stay in the same place for a long time, I hadn't experienced that for more than 25 years," Federer said at the launch of the "Roger Center Court".

"But of course I miss Wimbledon, of course, I would like to be there currently playing on Centre Court for a place in the second week.

"Clearly, one of my big goals, and that's why I do recovery work every day and work so hard, and why I'm preparing for a 20-week physical preparation block this year, is because I hope to play at Wimbledon next year."

Federer added that the COVID-19 lockdown has given him the chance to heal properly following the surgeries but said he will have to be patient in a bid to return back to the court.

"Combined with my operations, it was an important moment for me, (to know) if I wanted to continue," he said.

"It's very easy to say but it's a long way to come back, you have to be patient, it also was a time for reflection.

"We were in the mountains, isolated, we didn't see anyone, I didn't see my parents for almost three months, we were very serious and strict."

The ATP and WTA Tours are set to commence in August despite many pro-tennis players having contracted the dreaded virus.

The US Open is set to be the first Grand Slam following the resumption of tennis and will be played behind closed doors in New York on August 31. However, fans will be allowed to attend the Roland Garros on September 24.

The Swiss icon will also hope to bag the Olympic singles gold for the first time at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in Japan, with the final to be played a week before his 40th birth anniversary.

