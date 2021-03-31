Robert Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks after sustaining knee injury

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after sustaining a sprained ligament in his right knee during a World Cup qualifying match against Andorra, the club said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Bale willing to boycott social media over abuse of footballers

Poland skipper was ruled out of the match against England on Wednesday and underwent scans on Monday.

Lewandowski's absence comes as a big blow for Bayern as they are set to travel to RB Leipzig on Saturday. Leipzig are second-placed in Bundesliga. The star striker is set to miss out on both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris St. Germain. These legs are set to take place on April 7 and April 13.

The Poland striker continued his sublime form this season too as he scored 42 goals in all competitions, which includes 35 league goals. He was set to break former German legend Gerd Mueller's 1971-72 Bundesliga season record of 40 league goals.

Earlier this month, Lewandowski climbed to second place in the Bundesliga all-time scorers list after scoring 271 goals in the league. He is behind Mueller, who had a stunning record of 365 goals.