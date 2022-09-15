Ritu Phogat highlights her gameplan to beat ONE Championship atomweight contender Tiffany Teo

India's Ritu Phogat is currently on a collision course with Singapore's Tiffany Teo. The duo are all set to lock horns with each other in an atomweight fight, which is scheduled to take place at the upcoming ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Speaking of her upcoming fight against the hometown hero, 'The Indian Tigress' admitted that mental fortitude is more important than physical strength as far as combat sports are concerned.

“To win, I try to stick to my plan, which is very important. Being mentally strong is more important than being physically strong during matches,” said Phogat, who boasts of an impressive 7-2 record in professional MMA.

The Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter is currently coming off a loss that she suffered at the hands of Nong Stamp back in December 2021 at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors. She asserted that the setback had not affected her mentality at all, which remained as strong as ever.

The 28-year-old Phogat, who is currently returning from a brief hiatus that was caused by an injury, has expressed a great deal of excitement ahead of her upcoming fight against 'No Chill'.

"The best thing is that she is number one contender and she has challenged me. Hopefully I can beat her in her home. I intend to show a different side of me in this match. Applying the principle of fearless combat handed down to me by my father, I will relentlessly apply my techniques and not give my opponent a chance to attack.”