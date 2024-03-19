IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in upcoming season, takes over leadership role from David Warner

Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as gets ready to return to action after 14 months out with injury. Announced on Tuesday (Mar 19) in Vizag, Delhi co-owner Parth Jindal confirmed the news as Rishabh takes over from David Warner having led them last season. Delhi Capitals start their IPL season on Saturday against Punjab Kings and will look to start on a winning note.

Rishabh Pant to captain DC

DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

The event held in Vizag, Delhi’s adopted home due to the general elections program in the national capital saw the announcement made. Pant has not been in action since December 2022, when was injured in a near-fatal accident in Roorkee (a village 213 km East of the Indian capital New Delhi).

Boost for DC ahead of IPL 2024

However, the talisman was passed fit by the National Cricket Association (NCA) ahead of the upcoming season. After missing the entire season with both the Delhi Capitals and the Indian national team, he returned to training ahead of the upcoming season. Coach Ricky Ponting was happy with his progress while the team management was confident Rishabh won’t be used as an impact player. This prompted Delhi owners to announce Rishabh’s homecoming with the captain’s armband.

As mentioned earlier, Delhi will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday (Mar 23) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.