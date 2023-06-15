Rishabh Pant surprises medical staff as injured star fast-tracks recovery at NCA

India‘s star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has surprised the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he fast-tracks his recovery. Pant, who was injured in a near career-ending accident in December 2022, has been rehabilitating at the NCA and will try to make it to the World Cup squad in October. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been keeping a close eye on Pant’s recovery as they try to find a way for him to make the showpiece event in India in October.

Pant surprises medical staff

According to a report published by Espncricinfo, Pant has been doing good and fast-tracked his progress as he prepares to get fit for the ODI World Cup in India. After injuring his leg, ribs, and back in the accident in December, he has been out of action and missed the game since the turn of the year. He missed India’s home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia while also staying out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.