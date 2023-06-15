Rishabh Pant surprises medical staff as injured star fast-tracks recovery at NCA
Story highlights
Rishabh Pant has been doing good and fast-tracked his progress as he prepares to get fit for the ODI World Cup in India. After injuring his leg, ribs, and back in the accident in December, he has been out of action and missed the game since the turn of the year. He missed India’s home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia while also staying out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.
Rishabh Pant has been doing good and fast-tracked his progress as he prepares to get fit for the ODI World Cup in India. After injuring his leg, ribs, and back in the accident in December, he has been out of action and missed the game since the turn of the year. He missed India’s home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia while also staying out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.
India‘s star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has surprised the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he fast-tracks his recovery. Pant, who was injured in a near career-ending accident in December 2022, has been rehabilitating at the NCA and will try to make it to the World Cup squad in October. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been keeping a close eye on Pant’s recovery as they try to find a way for him to make the showpiece event in India in October.
Pant surprises medical staff
According to a report published by Espncricinfo, Pant has been doing good and fast-tracked his progress as he prepares to get fit for the ODI World Cup in India. After injuring his leg, ribs, and back in the accident in December, he has been out of action and missed the game since the turn of the year. He missed India’s home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia while also staying out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.
The severity of the injury also kept him out of action in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as well.
In a video posted recently by Pant, he was seen walking without crutches and climbing steps without any support. The Delhi Capitals captain has been focused on his recovery and has opted to make use of different rehab techniques in the NCA to fast-track his recovery. He has made use of aqua therapy, light swimming, and table tennis while he tries to add muscle in the recovery.
ALSO READ | Ashes 2023, 1st Test, England vs Australia - Preview and Result Prediction
India’s big loss
India have paid a big prize for Pant’s absence from the team as his form in the Test side was a vital tool for India. His presence in the Indian team during the WTC final could have seen a different outcome for the national side. He last played for the Indian side in December 2022 in the Bangladesh tour and was injured consequently.
On the horizon, the report also mentioned Jaspirt Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer’s recovery as they too try to make the World Cup. Like Pant, both Bumrah and Iyer missed the IPL and have been out of action, but could now be available for the Asia Cup if they pass the fitness test.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.