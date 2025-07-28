Rishabh Pant shares heartfelt post after being ruled out of England Test, updates fans on what's next for him

Team India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant will no longer play any role in the remaining part of this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after suffering a broken toe in the just-concluded Manchester Test against England. After recovering in time from the finger injury he suffered during the Lord’s Test, Pant broke his right toe on day one at Old Trafford. Like how he did not keep wickets at Lord’s and just batted across both innings, he did the same in Manchester, although he did not get to bat in India’s second innings following a confirmed fracture. After getting ruled out of the Oval Test, Pant took to his social media to post a heartfelt message for his fans.

On his X handle, Pant posted a few pictures of his fractured right foot, alongside a slide with the following text on it, which read, “Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It’s been a real source of strength.



“I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has been the proudest moment of my life. Can’t wait to be back doing what I love,” he continued.

On day one of the fourth Test, Pant, batting on 37 late in the third session, tried reverse sweeping a Chris Woakes’ Yorker, only for him to edge it on to his right foot. Although that deflection saved him from getting trapped right in the front, it did him worse, breaking his toe.

Pant tried standing up on his feet for a while but crumbled under immense pain; an ambulance cart rushed him off the ground, leaving countless Indian cricket fans worried about the injury status of their game-changer. The BCCI’s medical team kept him under observation for the day before unleashing him to continue batting on day two at Old Trafford, much to everyone’s cheering. Pant slammed yet another fifty in this series before Archer clean bowled him, similarly to how he got him at Lord’s, breaking his stumps.



In Pant’s absence, spare gloveman Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in England’s only inning in the fourth Test.



The Indian selectors have roped in Tamil Nadu keeper-batter N Jagadeesan in place of Pant in the squad for the final Test starting in three days in London.

