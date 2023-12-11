Rishabh Pant set to return during IPL 2024, DC reveals details on future role

Rishabh Pant is all set to make his dear comeback to the cricket field during next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), his franchise Delhi Capitals has confirmed. The left-handed batter has been out of cricket since suffering a fatal road accident on New Year’s Eve last year. Currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant will return to lead DC in IPL 2024.

Per the DC management, Pant is likely to regain full fitness by February-end next year, and even then, his participation in IPL 2024 will be subject to clearance from the NCA doctors. Having undergone knee surgery earlier and dealing with back and ankle-related issues all this while, chances of him being able to keep wickets are still under the dark cloud.

The source close to the information revealed Pant will only keep wickets if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permits it; otherwise, the 26-year-old will continue playing as a fielder and a batter.

"If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a franchise official stated.

Considering the scenario where Pant doesn’t get the clearance from the BCCI to keep wickets during the IPL, he can be used as an ‘Impact Player’.

Pant’s absence a loss for cricket

Emerging as the most-feared batter in Tests, Pant’s absence from cricket held back DC and Team India’s chances of doing well in top events this year.

While Delhi fared poorly without Pant, finishing ninth on the points table, with them facing wicketkeeping troubles, India missed Pant mainly during the World Test Championship Final against Australia, which they lost by an embarrassing margin.

After missing the whole year, including IPL 2023, the Asia Cup and the home World Cup, Pant will also be away during India’s tour of South Africa 2023/24, their home series against Afghanistan and England early next year.

Although KL Rahul kept wickets during the Asia Cup and the home World Cup, faring decently, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat shared keeping duties in red-ball cricket.