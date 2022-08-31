Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Aakash Chopra shares his pick for India's Asia Cup clash vs Hong Kong

Rishabh Pant's omission from India's playing XI for their Asia Cup opening clash versus Pakistan made heads turn. Not many would've expected Pant to be left out -- given his rise at the highest level in recent times -- despite Dinesh Karthik also doing well as a finisher in the shortest format.

Rohit Sharma-led India, however, pulled off a suprise by going ahead with Karthik for the Pakistan clash. Opting to bowl first in Dubai, India dismissed Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs and later chased it down in the last over courtesy of Virat Kohli's 34-ball 35, Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 35 (who came to bat at No. 4) and Hardik's 17-ball 33 not out (along with his three scalps) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Ahead of India's clash versus Hong Kong, on Wednesday (August 31) at the same venue, former Indian-opener-turned-expert Aakash Chopra shared his pick among Pant and DK.

"Can there be any changes done in this match? I feel there is one change that should but will not happen. If you have to play Jaddu (Jadeja) at No. 4 and you need a left-hander at No. 4 for sure, if you can't do without that, then play Rishabh Pant because, at No. 7, you are doing a grave injustice to Dinesh Karthik also," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"What is the gain from batting there? A specialist does not play at No. 7, but I feel that is not going to happen. India are going to go with the same team in this match," he added.

Will India opt for a change? Will DK make way for Pant despite hardly getting a chance to bat versus Pakistan? Only time will tell...