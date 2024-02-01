India’s star batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on his tragic accident that took place in December 2022 as the player now sets sight on a comeback. Rishabh, one of the first names on the Indian team’s Playing XI, met with a near-fatal accident in Uttarakhand state of India which has since seen him stay away from action. After suffering serious damage, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is now in a rehabilitation process as he tries to get back into action. He recently opened up on his situation when he met with the accident and how he felt.

Rishabh opens up on the incident

"There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place. It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. At the time of the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious," the Indian wicketkeeper-batter added. × The left-hand batter since the December 2022 accident has been under close inspection by doctors and is on course for rehabilitation. While there is no date set for his return to the playing field, it is speculated that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season could see him back in action. However, with Rishabh yet to resume his serious on-field training, it is highly unlikely that he could make the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) squad.

India missing Rishabh’s services

The talismanic batter missed the entire of 2023 and was not available for selection during the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC). His continued absence has left a big void in the Indian team as they still struggle to find the same versatility offered by Rishabh in the Test format.