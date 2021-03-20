'Right changes at right time': Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Premier League giant Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003. He defended his hire-and-fire policy by pointing towards the club's trophy cabinet.

"I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we have been able to achieve, and it's my goal for us to keep winning trophies and build for the future," Abramovich told Forbes in an article published on Friday.

The London club have won 16 major trophies, including the Champions League, UEFA Europa League twice and five Premier League crowns.

"Chelsea has a very rich history, and I feel extremely fortunate to play a part in that. The club was here before me and will be hereafter me, but my job is to ensure we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future."

"I think we are pragmatic in our choices. And we are comfortable making the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions. Those who join understand the objectives on the pitch and the community."

Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, are fourth in the Premier League with 51 points from 29 matches.