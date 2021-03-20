'Not a regret': Pep Guardiola on Jadon Sancho's Manchester City exit

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded City product, Jadon Sancho, on doing well with Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga and said that he does not regret losing him.

In 2017, Sancho, who was a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017.

The 20-year-old has flourished at the German club, scoring 46 goals in 127 games in all competitions.

"I've said many times, it is not a regret," Guardiola said. "He decides. He is a national team player with huge quality, doing really well in Dortmund.

"We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave, and when people decide to leave all we can do is (let them) leave.

"I wish him all the best, except when he plays against us. No regrets at all. If he's happy, I'm happy.

Sancho is set to meet Guardiola's City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"We will face him, try to control him - we know the quality he has, everyone knows."

Manchester City are seen as favourites in the European Championship due to their dominant run in Premier League. They have 71 points after 30 games and are toppers of the Premier League table.