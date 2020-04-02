Relive the timeline: How Team India broke 28-year wait to lift the ICC World Cup 2011

Exactly nine years ago today, India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win in the summit clash brought an end to a 28-year-old for millions of Indian cricket fans with the Indian squad etching their names in the history books in golden letters.

With entire India celebrating the ninth anniversary of India’s memorable ICC World Cup 2011 win, let us take relive the timeline of the entire campaign of the MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue as they became the first side to win the World Cup on their home soil.

TIMELINE: India’s journey in ICC World Cup 2011

Bangladesh vs India – Group B match

India started the campaign by defeating the Bangla Tigers by 87 runs. A convincing win to start the quadrennial event with Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli smashing 175 and 100 not-out respectively.

India vs England – Group B match

It was a proper humdinger with the match ending in a tie. India posted 338 runs on the board, courtesy a splendid ton by Sachin Tendulkar (120). However, Andrew Strauss ended up smashing 158 with Ian Bell scoring a crucial 69 to help England tie the match.

India vs Ireland – Group B match

Yuvraj Singh’s golden arm came into play as he scalped five wickets to restrict Ireland to 207 in 47.5 overs. However, India witnessed a slump in the top-order but it was again Yuvraj, this time with the willow, as he smashed an unbeaten 50 with MS Dhoni (34) and Yusuf Pathan (30*) chipping in with crucial runs to help India win by five wickets.

India vs the Netherlands – Group B match

Another convincing win for India as they bundled the Netherlands out for 189 before chasing it with ease in just 36.3 overs. Yuvraj again picked up two wickets and scored 51 not-out. The unbeaten run continued.

India vs West Indies – Group B match

India posted 268 while batting first with the man in form, Yuvraj Singh smashing 113. The Windies started well but completely lost the plot in the middle overs as they were bundled out for 188. Zaheer Khan picked up three wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj picked up two apiece with Harbhajan Singh dismissing the dangerous Kieron Pollard.

India vs Australia – 2nd Quarter-Final

Big game against the World Cup biggies – Australia. Ricky Ponting scored a phenomenal 104 but Aussies kept on losing wickets at the other end before getting all-out for 260. A perfect batting display by India as everyone chipped in with crucial runs and built steady partnerships. India ended up chasing 261 in 47.4 overs. Suresh Raina comes into play with a cracking 34 not-out off 28.

India vs Pakistan – 2nd Semi-Final

The most hyped game in the history of cricket. And what bigger occasion than a World Cup knockout match between India and Pakistan. Under immense pressure, in front of the home crowd in Mohali, India posted 260. Sachin Tendulkar was constantly dropped by the Pakistani fielders and the Master Blaster went on to score a sluggish yet crucial 85. Suresh Raina, Dhoni and even Harbhajan Singh chipped in with crucial runs before all the Indian bowlers – Zaheer, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan and Yuvraj – ended up with two wickets each to bundle out Pakistan for 231. One more win to lift the coveted World Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka – Final

Sri Lanka batter first and posted 274 – an extremely fighting total in the big pressure World Cup final. Mahela Jayawardene scored a stylish and unbeaten 103 whereas Nuwan Kulasekara and Thisara Perera scored 32 and 22* down the order. India lost Virender Sehwag for a duck, Sachin followed soon with an 18. Gautam Gambhir, at no. 3, played a knock of a lifetime (97) but missed out on a World Cup final century. Dhoni’s move to promote himself up in the batting order worked wonders for India as the Indian skipper went on to hammer 91 not-out off 79 while Yuvraj Singh scored 21 off 14 to help India break the 28-year drought and lift the World Cup.