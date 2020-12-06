'Regulation has affected our athletes': Pak coach Misbah-ul-Haq on not being allowed to train

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels that team's preparation has been affected after the squad was denied the right to train.

Also read: India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, players to watch out for

On Friday, New Zealand's health ministry denied Pakistan cricket team from conducting any training after eight members in the touring squad tested positive for coronavirus.

"Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels..." Misbah said in a statement after naming an 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 series set to begin in Auckland on December 18.

"While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand government laws ... there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically..."

Also read: Pakistan team denied training rights in New Zealand after COVID-19 cases

However, team coach Misbah said that one they leave the isolation facility and begin training, they will be ready to take on hosts New Zealand.

"...when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats," said the former Pakistan captain.

"For the T20Is, we have retained the squad that has been playing together for some time," Misbah said.

"The squad comprises young, talented and high-performing players, who are determined and eager to make names for themselves and further cement their places in the side."