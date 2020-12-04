Pakistan team denied training rights in New Zealand after COVID-19 cases

Pakistan cricket team has been denied the right to train while isolating in New Zealand. This comes after eighth players from Pakistan's squad tested positive for COVID-19.

According to exemptions granted to the visiting teams, Pakistan could have been allowed to leave their Christchurch hotel to train in small groups after completing three days of their 14-day isolation. However, due to eight positive cases and breach of isolation protocols by Pakistan players on the first day of isolation, New Zealand authorities decline training exemption for the Men in Green.

New Zealand’s director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, on Friday confirmed that exemption would not be granted.

“I have very carefully considered this situation,” Bloomfield said. “At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad. There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.

“We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”

This news comes as a major setback for Babar Azam and Co. because they are set to take on the Black Caps in a three-match Twenty20 series that is scheduled to kick-off on December 18.