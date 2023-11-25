Record winner Ambati Rayudu opens up on IPL journey, picks CSK over MI as special team

Record Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Ambati Rayudu has opened up on his journey at the grandest stage as he made a bold choice to pick his special team. A six-time IPL winner, Rayudu played for two of the most successful teams in the competition’s history as he represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the 15 seasons of the IPL, both MI and CSK won a combine 10 titles with Rayudu playing for both traditional rivals.

Rayudu opens up on IPL journey

"I would remember myself as being very flexible in a team environment. I would bat open as well as in the middle order and lower middle order. That is one area where I take a lot of pride in, contributing to the team, and I cherish that aspect a lot in my career," he said on The Ranveer Show in a YouTube podcast.

“Of course, I played eight years for them. I started my IPL career with Mumbai. It was a great journey, and we won three IPLs and two Champions League trophies. We had great times,” he said.

Rayudu won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, and 2017 before switching alliances to the South of India. He would then win the IPL title in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with CSK as he continued his impressive run in the competition. Having won the title with CSK in May, he also called time on the most successful IPL career ending with 4348 runs in 204 matches.

He first played in the IPL in 2010 with MI and was successful in making an impact with the side which saw him get retained in the 2014 auctions along with Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and Kieron Pollard. He would play some memorable knocks for the franchise as he also knocked on the doors of the Indian national team. His impressive run saw him travel with the Indian team for the 2015 ODI World Cup where India lost to hosts and eventual winners Australia in the semifinal.