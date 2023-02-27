Record-breaker Lionel Messi completes 700 club goals, to fight Benzema, Mbappe for FIFA's 'Best Player' award

Lionel Messi has returned to doing what he does best, scoring goals and winnings awards. Already termed as one of the most decorated footballers in history, Messi on Sunday completed his 700th club goal in his incredible career and is also close on winning the FIFA’s ‘Best Male Player of the Year 2022’ award on Monday in Paris. Messi, who won his maiden FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, is leading the race ahead of French striker Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to claim his second award.

Having scored seven goals and contributing with three assists in seven games at the World Cup, Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball for the second time in his career. Meanwhile, Mbappe, who won his first World Cup with France in 2018, scored a hattrick in the finals this time, although his team fell shy of lifting the coveted trophy for the successive time.

Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG & 672 with Barcelona ⭐️🇦🇷 #Messi



Messi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight…



…and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ylyQXbQrgh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2023 ×

On the other hand, Karim Benzema, who also claimed the Ballon d’Or for the first time in last season following Real Madrid’s Champions League title win, is nominated for this award for the first time alongside Mbappe.

Messi, Mbappe shine in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored and assisted in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille on Sunday night in an away clash. While Mbappe scored a brace and became PSG’s all-time record goal-scorer with 200 goals, equaling Edison Cavani’s tally, Messi, who assisted in both goals, also completed his record 700th club goals (672 for Barcelona and 28 for PSG). This win also helped PSG extend their Ligue 1 lead to eight points with Marseille on second with 52 points.