/Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada receives 13-match suspension for punching opponent

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been suspended for 13 matches after he attacked Huesca's Jorge Pulido in La Liga. In utter chaos during the match, Andrada was sent off for two bookable offences before throwing out an arm at Pulido. The incident was heavily criticised and was termed unacceptable by the referee committee, who have banned the player for the rest of the season and a few matches at the start of next.

Andrada suspended for 13 matches

The federation's disciplinary committee said in a statement that both the Argentina international and his club would also be fined, after he was first sent off and then "attacked" Huesca's Jorge Pulido in the second-tier derby clash last Sunday.

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Andrada was issued a 12-match ban for the punch itself, while his initial red card carries an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out for the rest of the season, dealing a blow to Zaragoza's hopes in their battle to avoid relegation. The 35-year-old, on loan from Mexican side Monterrey, shoved over Pulido and was shown a second yellow card for the incident. Andrada then became enraged, running to hit Pulido and sparking a brawl on the pitch in stoppage time.

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"The truth is I'm very, very sorry for what happened," said Andrada afterwards.

"It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I'm very sorry."

Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza's Dani Tasende were also sent off in the aftermath of the brawl, with hosts Huesca holding on for a 1-0 win. Jimenez was banned for four matches and Tasende for two.

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"We witnessed scenes unbecoming of this sport and which should never have occurred," said Zaragoza in a statement on Sunday.