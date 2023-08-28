Real Madrid's winger Vinicius Junior out for over a month due to hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday's match at Celta Vigo. Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil's first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September.

"Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored," the club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old's injury is the latest setback to hit Real Madrid, whose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with ACL tears. New-recruit Arda Guler will also be sidelined for several months as he recovers from knee surgery.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy are also recovering from muscle injuries suffered during the first few weeks of the season.

Luis Rubiales in big trouble!

In other news, on Monday (August 28), prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault". "Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault," a court statement said.

They would also contact Hermoso to offer her a chance to file a suit within 15 days, the statement said. After Spain won the Women's World Cup in Sydney on August 20, Rubiales sparked a massive backlash after forcibly kissing Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony.

Hermoso later said the unwanted kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and a liked the victim of an assault", with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part". (Inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE