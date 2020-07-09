Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr to retake COVID-19 test after error: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. will have a COVID-19 test again after an error in the first test, however, the Brazilian teenager has not tested positive for coronavirus, his manager Zinedine Zidane said on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward, Vinicius, did not train with the Real Madrid squad on Thursday as a precaution ahead of Los Blancos’ La Liga match against Alaves.

“He has not tested positive, but it went wrong,” Zidane told reporters in a virtual news conference.

“There was an error. There were errors on other occasions as well and that is why we followed the protocol and he did not train, for safety.

“But it has not been positive. This afternoon we will do another test. If everything goes well he will return with the group to train and play.”

Luka Jovic unavailable for Alaves match: Zidane

Real Madrid, who will be without Luka Jovic, as the Serbian striker was forced to self-isolate at home as a precaution after coming in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

Zidane confirmed the 22-year-old, who has had a torrid debut season for Madrid was not available for the game.

“Since we do not want to risk it, he is not with us. I hope this changes quickly and that he comes back soon,” Zidane added.

“These are things that happen. It’s true that he’s not very happy, especially with the injury. But he’s a very good footballer, a striker who scores goals but has not played much.

“We will count on him and for next year too.”

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga table with 77 points, one ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand and would be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Alaves.

