Real Madrid claim top spot on list of most-followed teams on social media
Real Madrid pip Barcelona on social media to occupy the top spot on the list of most-followed clubs. The Los Blancos have 362 million followers across platforms.
There is little doubt about Real Madrid’s dominance in world football. With 14 Champions League titles under their belt, Real Madrid are one of the greatest teams ever to grace the game. But their excellence has not been limited to the pitch only. Los Blancos are a force to be reckoned with in terms of fan following as well. According to data obtained by CIES Observatory, the Spanish side are currently enjoying the most number of followers on social media. With 362 million followers, Real Madrid is far ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona. The Nou Camp-based outfit have 342 million followers across four platforms- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The data shared by CIES Observatory reveals that Manchester United are the only other team which have more than 200 million followers. The Premier League club occupy the third spot on the list of clubs with the most social media followers.
Impact of Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) occupy the fourth spot on this list. The Paris giants have registered 187 million followers across social media platforms. PSG had reportedly lost around 800,000 followers on Instagram after Lionel Messi played his final game for them earlier this month. Outside Europe’s top-five major leagues, Brazil’s Flamengo followed by Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Turkey’s Galatasaray are in the top 10 list.
The Spanish rivalry
While Real Madrid emerged as the most followed club on Instagram and Facebook, their Spanish rivals Barcelona are miles ahead when it comes to Twitter.
Despite enjoying terrific success on social media, Real Madrid did not have quite a fruitful outing in the latest season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men missed out on the La Liga title and finished their campaign at the second spot. The scene was no different in the Champions League. Los Blancos crashed out of the semi-final of the tournament after suffering a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City. They, however, won the Spanish Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.
Earlier this week, Real Madrid confirmed the high-profile signing of English midfielder Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid lured Bellingham from German side Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €103 million.