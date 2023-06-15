Real Madrid claim top spot on list of most-followed teams on social media

There is little doubt about Real Madrid’s dominance in world football. With 14 Champions League titles under their belt, Real Madrid are one of the greatest teams ever to grace the game. But their excellence has not been limited to the pitch only. Los Blancos are a force to be reckoned with in terms of fan following as well. According to data obtained by CIES Observatory, the Spanish side are currently enjoying the most number of followers on social media. With 362 million followers, Real Madrid is far ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona. The Nou Camp-based outfit have 342 million followers across four platforms- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The data shared by CIES Observatory reveals that Manchester United are the only other team which have more than 200 million followers. The Premier League club occupy the third spot on the list of clubs with the most social media followers.

Impact of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) occupy the fourth spot on this list. The Paris giants have registered 187 million followers across social media platforms. PSG had reportedly lost around 800,000 followers on Instagram after Lionel Messi played his final game for them earlier this month. Outside Europe’s top-five major leagues, Brazil’s Flamengo followed by Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Turkey’s Galatasaray are in the top 10 list.

The Spanish rivalry

While Real Madrid emerged as the most followed club on Instagram and Facebook, their Spanish rivals Barcelona are miles ahead when it comes to Twitter.